Brandon Mancheno named to Team USA for Toyota Junior Golf World Cup

AUBURN, Ala. – Incoming Auburn signee Brandon Mancheno has been selected to the prestigious United States team for the 2017 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup June 13-16 at Chukyo Golf Club’s Ishino Course outside of Nagoya, Japan.



Mancheno, from Jacksonville, Fla., was ranked as the No. 15 best prospect in the nation in the GolfWeek/Sagarin rankings and is a two-time Rolex AJGA All-American in 2015 and 2016.



He was the 2017 Florida Times-Union Player of the Year and won the 2017 First Coast Amateur and the 2016 St. Augustine Amateur. He was named to the 2015 AJGA Junior All-Star team and was medalist at the 2015 USGA Junior Amateur Championship.



Mancheno was the 2015 Florida State Golf Association Junior Player of the Year and won the 3A Florida State Championship as a senior at Mandarin High.



“Brandon is a highly ranked prospect who comes with a tremendous amount of ability,” said Auburn head coach Nick Clinard. “He’s a proven winner who is one of the best ball-strikers in the nation. We are excited about his future and what he will bring to the program.”



The event’s defending champion, the Americans have won the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup a record six times.

