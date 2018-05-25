Harris Adler leaves Auburn basketball to return to family business

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn assistant basketball coach Harris Adler is leaving the program to work in his family’s business as a licensed pharmacist. The Philadelphia, Pa. native has decided to return home and continue his career choice from 20 years ago.



“I appreciate the contributions that Harris has made to bring credibility and excellence to Auburn’s basketball program,” head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Harris has always cared about the student-athletes first and foremost. Together in 2009, we won a gold medal in Israel coaching the USA team and in 2018 we won the SEC Championship. I wish Harris and his family happiness and success.”



Adler spent the past four seasons with the Tigers and helped guide one of the most prolific rebuilds in the country. During that time, Adler was part of 70 wins, including 26 during Auburn’s run to its third conference crown in program history this past season. The Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.



“Twenty years ago, I left the pharmacy profession to pursue a career as a basketball coach,” Adler said. “For the last 20 years, I have spent countless hours and energy building and fostering relationships in the game of basketball. The game has taken me across the world and given me many memorable lifetime experiences. I am proud of the accomplishments I have made in reaching the NCAA Tournament four times with four different schools along with this past year helping Auburn win the SEC Championship and return to the NCAA Tournament.



“It has been a privilege and an honor to work for so many great head coaches and to be surrounded by other staff members who continually sacrifice their time and effort to ensure the success of all of the student-athletes that we mentored. Throughout this journey, I have built lasting relationships with many student-athletes and coaches that I will always cherish.



“Throughout life, my family has always been very important to me, and after much reflection, I have made the decision to return home to Philadelphia to be close to my mom as she continues her battle with Stage IV ovarian cancer and afford my sons the opportunity to grow up surrounded by our extended family. My wife, children and parents have made countless sacrifices for me over the years so that I could be a basketball coach, and now it’s time for me to go back to my Philadelphia roots, work in the family business as a pharmacist and be a mentor and coach at home.”

