Women break school record on day two of Penn Relays

The Auburn women shattered the Auburn 4x100 meter relay on day two of the 123rd Annual Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pa. on Friday. Five Tigers and two relays will compete for championships at the prestigious event on Saturday.

At the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Fla., Brenda Kigen broke the freshman record in the 1500 meter with a time of 4:25.19. On the day, the Tigers posted three event wins and ten personal bests.

“We have had some really strong performances the first two days on a big stage,” Auburn head coach Ralph Spry said. “Today we continued to compete and improve on our marks overall. Our group down in Florida posted some solid marks as well and I am proud of how hard Brenda Kigen has competed this season, breaking two freshman records on the season.”

In Philadelphia, the women’s squad finished second in the 4x400m Championship of America with a 43.02 to shatter the school record, previous set in 2003.

The men qualified for tomorrow’s 4x100 meter relay and 4x400 meter relay Championship of America. Teray Smith, Kahlil Henderson, Raheem Chambers and Odean Skeen combined to run 39.66, which was the second-best time of the prelims.

Akeem Bloomfield, Kahlil Henderson, Randall Ceneus and Nathon Allen combined to run the top mark in the 4x400m prelims with a time of 3:07.13.

The Tigers will return to action tomorrow morning at the Penn Relays as Justin Cater competes in the men’s javelin Championship of America at 10:35 a.m. The men’s 4x100 meter relay is set to kick off at 12:40 p.m.



